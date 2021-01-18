Lumina Foundation Awards Racial Justice Grants

(photo courtesy of the Lumina Foundation)

Indianapolis-based Lumina Foundation has announced the first grants from a $15 million Racial Justice and Equity Fund. The grants, which total nearly $3.2 million, will support national and local organizations that aim to eradicate systemic racism.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s brutal death in police custody last year, Lumina reaffirmed our commitment to the Racial Justice and Equity Fund and pledged to support efforts to dismantle systemic racism,” said Danette Howard, senior vice president and chief policy officer at Lumina. “Some projects are focused on post-high school education, but others will address different aspects of racial inequity.”

Last year, Lumina announced an additional $15 million commitment during the next three years.

The first of the projects include nearly $3.2 million to 11 organizations. The organizations and grants amounts are listed below.